13-year-old boy's wish granted through fundraiser by Gilbert high school

A 13-year-old boy will have his wish granted to go on a Disney Cruise Line cruise thanks in part to a fundraiser held by a Gilbert high school.

Elijah, 13, is battling muscular dystrophy and his one wish is to go on a Disney Cruise Line cruise.

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ]

Thanks to an "Arm Wrestle Challenge," a worldwide campaign to bring awareness to the fact that it takes "muscle" to grant wishes to Arizona children with critical illnesses, Elijah's wish will be granted.

[RELATED: On the Go with Joe with Make-A-Wish Arm Wrestling Challenge]

Williamsfield High School will be hosting an Arm Wrestling Challenge on Monday at 8:20 a.m.

Kids at the high school will pay to compete to raise money for future Arizona wishes.

Williamsfield High School also hosted a Wish Week, where students raise money to adopt a wish. A check will be presented to Arm Wrestling judge Elijah.

[READ MORE: Make-a-Wish Arizona helps boy become 'SWAT officer' for the day]

The Arm Wrestle Challenge is part of a month-long "World Wish Day campaign" featuring WWE superstar John Cena, actor Johnny Depp and Steve Harvey.

The campaign theme is "Wishes Take Muscle." Throughout April, Make-A-Wish Arizona has 24 wishes on its schedule to grant in one month, helping wish kids focus on the fact that a wish can give kids the mental strength to fight their illness. The campaign also honors the donors, doctors, volunteers and other supporters who lend their muscles.

Make-A-Wish challenges people around the world to participate in the "#ArmWrestleChallenge."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.