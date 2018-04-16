Car crashes into utility pole, restricting Phoenix road

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Salt River Project will be busy repairing a utility pole Monday morning after a car crashed into it around 1:30 a.m.

The single-vehicle collision occurred near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

Luckily, the driver suffered only minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

However, northbound 43rd Avenue will be closed between Interstate 10 and McDowell Road while SRP replaces the damaged pole.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.