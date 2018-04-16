Arizona's Bucket List: 5 places to visit in the state

We are fortunate to call Arizona home. While the 100-plus degree weather days during the summer can sometimes be a pain, the rest of year is why many of us live here. Did you know that Arizona is also home to some great bucket-list attractions? We have compiled five places you should visit!

Grand Canyon

Location: Grand Canyon National Park, AZ

Website: https://www.nps.gov/grca/index.htm

Hours:

South Rim: Open year-round.

North Rim: May 15 through Oct. 15. 2018

We start the list with the most well-known destination in Arizona. Every year, more than five million people from around the world visit the Grand Canyon. If you plan on going here, the South Rim is the place to go. According to the National Park Service, South Rim is open year-round and you are recommended to reserve a spot during the spring and summer months. The North Rim, on the other hand, has a shorter season and harder to get to due to the fact it is more secluded. The National Park Service recommends visitors to reserve a spot if you plan to visit the North Rim, especially during the Winter months.

Red Rocks State Park

Location: Sedona, AZ

Website: https://azstateparks.com/red-rock/

Hours: Open year-around Monday-Thursday, Friday- Sunday (Labor Day-first weekend of May) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Extended Summer hours: Second weekend of May through the end of August- 8 a.m.-dusk.

Located in central Arizona, the Red Rocks has one of the most iconic scenery in our state. This is also a popular destination for hikers. The park is open year-round with extended hours of operation during the summer. If you do plan on making a trip to Sedona, you must pay an entrance fee to get to the park.

Havasu Falls

Location: Near Supai, AZ

Website: https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/havasupai.htm

Hours: Must reserve a camping spot online.

Located near the western edge of the Grand Canyon, this is a popular destination in the state. If you want to visit the falls in person, you have to plan ahead. First, you will need to reserve a camping or lodging spot. Then, you have to do a long hike to physically get there.

Horseshoe Bend

Location: Page, AZ

Website: horseshoebend.com

Located near the Arizona-Utah border, the Horseshoe Bend is a unique destination in the Colorado River. To get to the location, you must take Highway 89 and 89A. Afterward, you must hike 1.5 miles and back to get to the destination. It's best to take plenty of water and wear comfortable shoes to get here.

Antelope Canyon

Location: Near Page, AZ

Website: https://antelopecanyon.az/

Hours: Must reserve a tour online

Located on the Navajo land near the town of Page, Antelope Canyon is a popular destination. It has become more popular in recent years due to social media. If you are thinking of going here, you are required to reserve a tour at either the lower or upper Antelope Canyon. To book a tour at Antelope Canyon, click here.

