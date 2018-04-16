EB I-10 closed east of Eloy for DPS investigation

An Arizona Department of Public Safety investigation has closed eastbound Interstate 10 east of Eloy. (Source: AP Images)

An Arizona Department of Public Safety investigation has closed eastbound Interstate 10 east of Eloy.

All eastbound traffic must leave the highway at exit 211

Alternative routes include the east frontage road, where traffic can re-enter the highway at milepost 219.

There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes are unaffected.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

