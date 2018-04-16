1 person killed in hit-and-run collision in south Phoenix

One person was killed in a hit-and-run collision in south Phoenix, police said.

The collision was reported near 20th Street and Broadway Road.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described as a black Ford Focus with front-end damage. There was no description of the driver, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Phoenix police last reported the car traveling northbound on Interstate 17 at 16th Street, according to DPS.

Broadway Road is closed from 18th to 20th streets.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.