3-year-old boy in critical condition after he was pulled from pool

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a pool Sunday evening in Buckeye, fire officials said.

Around 6:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported drowning at a home near S. Rooks and Baseline roads, according to Buckeye Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found the boy's grandfather performing CPR. The boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials said it is the first reported drowning in Buckeye this year.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.