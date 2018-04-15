Phoenix middle school to be named after Pat Tillman

A middle school in Phoenix will soon be named after Pat Tillman. (Source: The Associated Press)

A middle school in Phoenix will soon be the first public school in the nation to be named after Arizona State University legend Pat Tillman.

The school will serve hundreds of kids in east Phoenix starting in the 2018 fall semester. Grades six through eight will be there.

“We are incredibly humbled by the fact that the Tillman family is allowing us to honor their son through the naming of our new school,” Dr. Jeffrey Smith, superintendent of the Balsz School District, said in a statement. “Pat embodied everything it is that we want to instill in our students – bravery, patriotism, commitment, selflessness – and these fundamentals will very much be a part of the core culture at Pat Tillman Middle School.”

Tillman played at ASU and then left his career with the Arizona Cardinals and enlisted in the U.S. Army after 9/11. He was killed by friendly fire while serving in Afghanistan.

Pat Tillman Middle School will replace Balsz Elementary School near 44th Street and McDowell Road, a few miles from Sun Devil Stadium where Tillman played football.

Smith said Tillman's family gave the district permission to use the Tillman name in February.

On Tuesday morning, the school's new logo will be revealed.

