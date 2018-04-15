Avondale PD: Man found shot to death in garage, neighbor arrested

A man was found shot to death inside his garage Sunday morning in Avondale, police said.

Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a report about shots fired at a home near 125th Avenue and W. Lower Buckeye Road, according to the Avondale Police Department.

Officers found the homeowner, Ramon Oseguera in the garage with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police learned Oseguera had a disagreement with his neighbor Ruben Alvarez, according to the Avondale Police Department.

As the investigation continued, Alvarez was identified as a suspect, police said.

With the help of Phoenix Police Department, Avondale police found and arrested Alvarez near 17th Avenue and W. Chanute Pass, police said.

Police said there are no additional suspects at this time.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.