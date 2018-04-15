Cancer-surviving kids star in fashion show in Scottsdale

Forty children who are cancer survivors and their siblings celebrated their health in a big way and raised money for families who are still battling the disease on Sunday.

They strutted their stuff at Children's Cancer Network's signature event called "Inspirations 2018: Masquerade, a special fashion show. It was held at the J.W. Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale.

One of those who participated was Ashton Gunlach. He's been battling cancer for the last three years.

"We ended up going into the hospital and they were like, 'Oh you have stage 2 non hochstege lymphoma,'" said Ashton.

At first, it was stage two and then it went away with chemo. But then it came back as stage four and that's when his little brother Keaton saved Ashton's life.

"When I gave him my bone marrow, he was able to be active again," Keaton said.

Along with the fashion show, there were also fabulous silent and live auctions, raffles and a lunch.

