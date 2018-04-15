Chase Bank employees and volunteers revitalize 2 Phoenix area schools

Those who came out helped with landscaping, field maintenance and touch-up painting to revitalize both campuses. (Source: 3TV /CBS 5)

Employees and volunteers were put to work Saturday morning at the Eisenhower Center for Innovation and Pueblo Del Sol elementary, contributing more than $60,000 in labor on Saturday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

This weekend, more than 1,000 Chase Bank employees were deployed to two Valley elementary schools to spruce up their campus. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

“I love Chase, I love the volunteerism, this is definitely where I want to be on a Saturday morning,” Chase Bank employee Jodie Verville said.

Those who came out helped with landscaping, field maintenance and touch-up painting to revitalize both campuses. Not only did Chase donate their employees for a day, but they also gave $30,000 in supplies. The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation also contributed $10,000 for supplies plus one game ticket to each volunteer.

“It feels good helping out kids who don’t have the same opportunities as some other people do, so it’s good to help them out,” Enka Hysaj, volunteer, said.

Chase partnered with Teach for America, the Maryvale Revitilization Corp., Rebuilding Together Valley of the Sun, Salvation Army and Community Impact to determine each school’s needs to properly improve each campus.

“Pueblo del Sol is excited to partner with Chase for a day of beautification and volunteering!” said assistant principal James Arndt. “It is important for students to have a safe and scholarly environment and this weekend Chase bank is helping us to create this environment on the Pueblo del Sol campus."

