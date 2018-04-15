Armed robbery suspect shot by Winslow police

A Winslow police officer shot a suspect during an armed robbery at a Circle K early Sunday morning.

According to Winslow PD, officers responded to a reported armed robbery in progress at a Circle K near Fourth Street and Williamson Avenue at about 2 a.m.

Winslow PD said a responding officer was involved in a shooting after arriving on scene. No officers were injured during the shooting. The suspect was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The Navajo County Homicide Task Force is investigating the incident at this time.

No other details were provided.

