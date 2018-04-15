Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU Spring Review Roundtable

Spring ball is over, but Speak of the Devils is back to help you through the dreary offseason.

In this episode, we are joined by Hod Rabino and Jack Harris of DevilsDigest.com for a roundtable discussion on all things spring. We'll review the breakout players, the most promising—and concerning—developments, the position battles left to be decided, and where the program is heading into a crucial summer. We then take listener questions (1:31:24) before our experts give an update on basketball & baseball (1:42:06).

