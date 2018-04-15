Jaime's Local Love: True Craft Board Co. brings handmade craftsmanship to the streets

True Craft Board Company is bringing Wes Clouse's dreams of "rideable art" to live.

He's been working on his handmade longboards on the side for four years now.

Clouse's first board was made from scrap wood, but through a lot of trial and error, Clouse is proud to say his boards have come a long way.

He can customize the longboards through design, shape, and color. Designs such as skylines, singers, flowers and cacti can adorn your longboard. You can also decide the color of the wheels, as well as the length and shape of your board.

Clouse says there is not much interaction between buyer and seller these days and he wants to change that.

He truly enjoys connecting with his customers so as the personalized boards reflect the personality of the riders.

It's that connection and creativity that Clouse really values about his work.

For more information on the company, here's where to connect with them:

Email: truecraftboardco@gmail.com

Website: http://truecraftboardco.com/the-boards/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/truecraftboardco

Instagram: @truecraftboardco

