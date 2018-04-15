Phoenix PD: Family's home burglarized 2 days in a row, dog killed

Composite sketch of the suspect police say burglarized a home and killed a dog. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

Phoenix police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who they say burglarized a home, threatening the family and killing their dog.

According to Phoenix PD, a residence near 15th Avenue and Union Hills Drive was burglarized on Wednesday, March 28. Police say the family came home and the child found their dog dead in the pool.

The very next day, the family came home and found a burglary in progress. Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the father in front of his child and said, "Don't call the police."

The homeowner retrieved his own handgun and fired several shots at the suspect but missed.

Police say the suspect was last seen jumping fences in the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid 20s, about 6 feet tall, weighing between 165-170 pounds with a shaved head and a circular tattoo on his forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO. You can remain completely anonymous and may receive a reward.

