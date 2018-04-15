90-degree highs return before a windy storm arrives

Very warm and quiet weather wraps up the weekend before a windy and cool storm system impacts Arizona early next week.

High pressure is the dominant feature in our weather pattern Sunday, bringing with it sunny skies, light winds and afternoon highs five to 10 degrees above normal, statewide.

On Monday, a Pacific storm tracking towards the Great Basin will produce gusty southwesterly winds across all of Arizona. The strongest winds will be in the northeast portion of the state, where High Wind Warnings are in effect from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday for gusts in excess of 60 mph.

The remainder of the state will see an increased fire danger from strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels, so Red Flag Warnings are in effect for northern and southeastern Arizona from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, and Fire Weather Watches have been issued for Metro Phoenix during this same period.

Valley winds wont be as strong as last week, but may still clock in at around 25 mph. Blowing dust for susceptible open desert areas will be a concern.

Behind this storm system, a much cooler air mass will be ushered into the state Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm again Wednesday, before another windy storm impacts the state Thursday and slightly drops temperatures through Friday.

In Phoenix, look for mostly sunny skies with a high of 91 Sunday. The average high is 84. For Monday, expect mostly cloudy skies, southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph and a high of 88. The sunshine returns Wednesday and winds ease up with a high of only 75. Highs rise back to the low and mid 80s for the remainder of the work week.

