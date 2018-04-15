Motorized hang glider goes down in Peoria

A man suffered minor injuries after his motorized hang glider went down in Peoria Sunday morning.

According to Peoria Fire and Medical, the hang glider experienced an unknown mechanical problem shortly after takeoff that caused it to spin to the ground.

The hang glider went down near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Old Carefree Highway.

Officials say the man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

