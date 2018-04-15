PD: Man shot during possible road rage incident in Glendale

PD: Man shot during possible road rage incident in GlendalePosted: Updated:
Dirty Dining April 13: Pei Wei is worst offender with 7 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Legendary Phoenix high school baseball coach to be fired after season
He's won more high school baseball games than any coach in Arizona history, but all those wins aren't enough to save Eric Kibler's job.More >
EXCLUSIVE: Young girls speak out about stabbing woman who broke in through doggy door
It's the first time two young sisters are speaking publicly after one of them stabbed a woman they say broke into their home and attacked them.More >
Multistate E. coli outbreak traced to lettuce from Arizona
The Centers for Disease Control says a multistate E. coli outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people is linked to lettuce grown in Arizona.More >
PD: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting, pursuit in Phoenix
A male suspect was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers early Saturday morning in Phoenix.More >
Two killed, 5 injured in crash near Gila Bend
Two people were killed and five others were injured in a crash near Gila Bend. DPS describes it as a two-vehicle crossover fatal collision. It occurred early Friday evening westbound I-8 at milepost 98.More >
ASU police warn students that sex traffickers are attending college parties
ASU police are warning students that human sex traffickers are attending college parties and other campus events. The suspects are reportedly going to the parties to recruit or coerce females.More >
Sheriff's office: Homeowner charged with assault with intent to murder after shooting at lost teen
A Michigan homeowner has been charged with assault with intent to murder after authorities say he shot at a teen who was lost and asking for directions.More >
Police: Mom charged in death of 6-year-old girl used super glue to close son’s wound
The mother of a 6-year-old Massachusetts girl found dead told her 9-year-old son not to call 911 and used super glue to close a wound on his neck, police said.More >
McCain, other AZ lawmakers react to Trump's announcement of Syria strikes
Arizona lawmakers are reacting to President Trump's announcement Friday night about the coordinated airstrikes on Syria.More >
Police officer fired after not writing enough traffic tickets
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.More >
DIRTY DINING: Pei Wei in Mesa hit with 7 health code violations
Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining.More >
VIDEO: Young girls speak out about stabbing woman who broke in through doggy door
It's the first time two young sisters are speaking publicly since they say a woman broke into their home through a doggy door and attacked them.More >
VIDEO: Horizon High School fires baseball coach
Parents and former players want answers after a surprise announcement at school. A legendary baseball coach is being fired after nearly four decades in the dugout.More >
VIDEO: Suspect shot and killed by Phoenix PD after pursuit
An armed suspect was shot and killed by Phoenix police after a pursuit early Saturday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Alpharetta police officer fired for not writing enough tickets breaks silence
According to a memo in the Alpharetta Police Department, they want drivers to get criminal misdemeanors anytime two cars bump into each other for any reason.More >
RAW VIDEO: Arizona mother accused of killing her 2 children pleads not guilty
A Superior mother has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child abuse after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in March. [FULL STORY]More >
