PD: Man shot during possible road rage incident in Glendale

A man was rushed to a hospital after he was shot during a possible road rage incident in Glendale, police said.

The shooting was reported near 55th Avenue and Colter Street, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Police said the victim's condition is unknown.

Police said the suspect is a described as a white man who left in a green car.

The incident is currently under investigation.

