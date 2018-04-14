Phoenix firefighters work to free horse from abandoned horse trailer

Phoenix firefighters worked Saturday night to a free a horse found in an abandoned horse trailer.

The trailer was found near 63rd Avenue and Broadway.

Fire officials say it appeared someone had an accident, then abandoned the wrecked trailer... and the injured horse.

Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department and the Arizona Equine Rescue worked for some time to extricate the horse from the wreckage.

The injured animal was finally freed and was transported to an animal hospital for treatment.

The horse is free from the trailer and will transported to an animal hospital. pic.twitter.com/aQfW5gA6ar — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) April 15, 2018

Phoenix Firefighters and the Arizona Equine Rescue Organization are working to free a horse from an abandoned and wrecked horse trailer. pic.twitter.com/r8vY0BTcVY — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) April 15, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.