Phoenix firefighters work to free horse from abandoned horse trailer

Phoenix firefighters worked Saturday night to a free a horse found in an abandoned horse trailer.

The trailer was found near 63rd Avenue and Broadway.

Fire officials say it appeared someone had an accident, then abandoned the wrecked trailer... and the injured horse.

Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department and the Arizona Equine Rescue worked for some time to extricate the horse from the wreckage.

The injured animal was finally freed and was transported to an animal hospital for treatment.

