Woman's car stolen while she was delivering a pizza in Buckeye

A Buckeye pizza delivery driver wants her car back after thieves stole it while she was dropping off an order.

Brianne Sargent says she left her car unlocked and running while taking a pizza up to a Buckeye home near 21600 block of W. Pima St.

The man who answered the door told her he didn't order the pizza.

While the two were talking, the suspects jumped into her car and drove away.

Sargent's purse and cell phone were also inside the car.

Buckeye police detectives are investigating.

"I turned around and then I see my car zooming off and so I got really panicked, knocked on the gentleman's door again and was super nervous," said Sargent.  "He said is this a joke?'"

Sargent and police want people to be on a lookout for her 2010 silver Honda Accord with license plate AML1837. The car has distinct scratches on both sides of the rear bumper by the wheel well and damage to the passenger side mirror.

Sargent has a husband and three kids. It's their family's only car and they're desperate to have it back.

Sargent was able to track pictures recently taken on her stolen cell phone online. The pictures show two young men, who are not being called suspects.

"They're not suspects, just people who might have more information who we'd like to talk to," said Sgt. Zach Astrup.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the pictures or with any other information is urged to call Buckeye Police at 623-349-6400.

