Woman's car stolen while she was delivering a pizza in Buckeye

This is the pizza delivery driver's car that was stolen {Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Buckeye pizza delivery driver wants her car back after thieves stole it while she was dropping off an order.

Brianne Sargent says she left her car unlocked and running while taking a pizza up to a Buckeye home near 21600 block of W. Pima St.

The man who answered the door told her he didn't order the pizza.

While the two were talking, the suspects jumped into her car and drove away.

Sargent's purse and cell phone were also inside the car.

Buckeye police detectives are investigating.

"I turned around and then I see my car zooming off and so I got really panicked, knocked on the gentleman's door again and was super nervous," said Sargent. "He said is this a joke?'"

Sargent and police want people to be on a lookout for her 2010 silver Honda Accord with license plate AML1837. The car has distinct scratches on both sides of the rear bumper by the wheel well and damage to the passenger side mirror.

Sargent has a husband and three kids. It's their family's only car and they're desperate to have it back.

Sargent was able to track pictures recently taken on her stolen cell phone online. The pictures show two young men, who are not being called suspects.

"They're not suspects, just people who might have more information who we'd like to talk to," said Sgt. Zach Astrup.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the pictures or with any other information is urged to call Buckeye Police at 623-349-6400.

Have you seen this 2010

Honda Accord, license plate number AML1837? Crooks called in a fake pizza order and stole it while a pizza delivery driver left it running! Buckeye police confirm they’re investigating. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/tQYu1YIqOw — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) April 15, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: I talked to a pizza delivery driver who got her car stolen while on the job. Buckeye Police investigating. The crooks did not get the pizza. Live on KPHO at 6pm. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/1roudOUgEb — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) April 15, 2018

Pizza delivery driver Brianne Sargent just wants her car back. Crooks got away with her purse and phone too. Buckeye police say suspects called in a fake pizza order. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/gdqfbBK2FY — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) April 15, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.