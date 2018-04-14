Pair of PetSmart robbers hold up cashier

Police are searching for two men who robbed a PetSmart.

It happened Feb. 6 at the store near 24th Street and Baseline.

Police say the two suspects entered the store and proceeded to the register.

One suspect pulled out a gun and both suspects took money from the register before taking off.

Although the pictures and video are grainy, there are a couple items listed in the description which may help people identify them.

The first suspect had a large picture on his t-shirt that someone may recognize.

The second suspect (with the gun) is described as having a large sore or mark on his left bottom lip.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

