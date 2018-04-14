Couples renew their vows at joint ceremony at marijuana dispensary

It was a special day for two couples this afternoon as they renewed their vows in a joint ceremony at a marijuana dispensary.

The "Superior Dispensary" offered to host wedding ceremonies or vow renewals to any interested parties, providing an officiant, witnesses and certificates.

The celebrations had a "cannabis" theme, right down to a cannabis wedding cake.

Immediately following the ceremonies, the couples enjoyed a traditional wedding dance and goodies from a food truck.

For those who missed their chance this weekend, the company will be offering the same opportunity for wedding and vow renewals next Friday, April 20. Signups are available at the store.

The Superior Dispensary was founded in 2013 in Superior, Arizona and in 2018 was relocated Phoenix.

