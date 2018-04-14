Phoenix PD investigate second officer-involved shooting of the day

Phoenix police are on scene of the second officer-involved shooting of the day.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl, the shooting occurred this afternoon near Central and Southern avenues.

Pfohl said there are no injuries to officers.

No other information was immediately available.

