MCACC offering free adoptions on dogs over 20 pounds

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) is offering free adoptions on all dogs over 20 pounds at both their east and west Valley locations this weekend.

With spring in full swing, Arizona animal shelters are starting to fill up.

Jose Santiago, public information officer at MCACC, said their shelter is at capacity and dogs need to be adopted soon. The shelter is looking to adopt out 200 large dogs from their west location and at least 100 dogs from their east location.

MCACC is hopeful that even more than that will be saved. Santiago said if the shelters run out of the funding to allow for the free adoptions, people can still adopt for just the $17 licensing fee.

Dogs that are available for free adoption are 6 months or older and weigh 20 pounds or more.

The free adoption event will last all weekend long.

