Tips on finding a summer job

It may be hard to think about, but summer is just around the corner.

That means now is the time time to start that summer job search.

[RELATED: Best cities to find a job in 2018]

Whether you are in high school and need a part time job or jumping back into the work force after a few years away, landing a summer job begins with putting in the work.

[READ MORE: Tips to help you find and land a great job]

Business coach and career expert Dom Faussette has some tips on where to start:

The Resume: As with any job search you must create a resume. You don’t need previous working experience to create your resume. Think about all the things that you’ve done to date. Include internships, extracurricular activities or any volunteering you may have done. References make a great addition to your resume and give your resume a fuller look. Start Now: Start now but don’t overthink it. Your summer job might not be found with an online search. The next time you are out and about, pay attention to the store fronts and you’ll be amazed at how many help wanted signs are displayed in the window. Once you see those “Help Wanted” signs, go into the establishment and fill out an application. It would be advantageous for you to keep a few physical resumes in your car as you always want to be ready for the opportunities as they present themselves. Crushing The Job Interview: Start by doing a few mock interviews with friends or family for the position that you’re going to be interviewed for. Doing so will help you gain comfort ability in verbalizing your skill set and your value add to the company that is looking to hire you. You should also drive by the place that you have a scheduled interview with to determine how you should or shouldn’t dress. At a minimum you should dress as well as the employees that you see in the store, but preferably better.

Good luck!

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.