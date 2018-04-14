How to have your family plan your next vacation

Summer is around the corner, and, unless you're traveling alone, there's no reason to be entirely responsible for planning your family vacation, even if you’re working with a travel agent, like AAA.

The AAA Via Blog offers several suggestions to make summer travel planning less stressful and make sure everyone has a great time:

Getting the kids involved

Pick up age-appropriate books and maps covering the destinations where you’ll be traveling so everyone has tools they can understand on their own.

Point kids toward activities or attractions you think they might enjoy. Give younger kids a choice between two options you pre-approve, making sure everyone gets to choose an activity. Allowing the children to make some decisions for vacation plans provides a sense of ownership–and increases the chances that everyone will get some enjoyment out of the trip.

As kids get older and begin to understand finances, you might even give them a budget to plan the activity of their choosing.



Seek out entertainment set in the locations you'll visit. This can include fictional movies, shows, or books in which your destination is more than just the background.

Getting reluctant adults involved

Kids aren't the only ones who can make trip planning a challenge. There's usually one person who takes the lead on the planning, and one who claims not to care what the itinerary looks like.



Find a place to gather input from all travelers in your party – like a Facebook group or document on Google Drive – to avoid repeating yourself and reduce obstacles that could keep people from participating.



Everyone should contribute at least one item for the itinerary and everyone should have at least one of their choices on the itinerary.



Divide and conquer

It’s important to note that you don’t need to agree on 100 percent of the itinerary. Half of the group might want a beach day while the other half might want a shopping day. Divide and conquer to keep everyone happy.



For more travel tips, visit ViaMagazine.com. And don’t forget to share your travel adventures with us on social media using #viaadventure.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.