Phoenix chef appearing on Chopped makes mole verde

Phoenix chef appearing on Chopped makes mole verdePosted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
DIRTY DINING: Pei Wei in Mesa hit with 7 health code violations
DIRTY DINING: Pei Wei in Mesa hit with 7 health code violations
Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining.More >
Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining.More >
VIDEO: Young girls speak out about stabbing woman who broke in through doggy door
VIDEO: Young girls speak out about stabbing woman who broke in through doggy door
It's the first time two young sisters are speaking publicly since they say a woman broke into their home through a doggy door and attacked them.More >
It's the first time two young sisters are speaking publicly since they say a woman broke into their home through a doggy door and attacked them.More >
VIDEO: Horizon High School fires baseball coach
VIDEO: Horizon High School fires baseball coach
Parents and former players want answers after a surprise announcement at school. A legendary baseball coach is being fired after nearly four decades in the dugout.More >
Alpharetta police officer fired for not writing enough tickets breaks silence
Alpharetta police officer fired for not writing enough tickets breaks silence
According to a memo in the Alpharetta Police Department, they want drivers to get criminal misdemeanors anytime two cars bump into each other for any reason.More >
According to a memo in the Alpharetta Police Department, they want drivers to get criminal misdemeanors anytime two cars bump into each other for any reason.More >
Portland police: Man arrested for randomly shoving elderly woman into car
Portland police: Man arrested for randomly shoving elderly woman into car
RAW VIDEO: Arizona mother accused of killing her 2 children pleads not guilty
RAW VIDEO: Arizona mother accused of killing her 2 children pleads not guilty
A Superior mother has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child abuse after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in March. [FULL STORY]More >
A Superior mother has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child abuse after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in March. [FULL STORY]More >