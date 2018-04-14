Arizona turkey hunters asked to give virus research a leg up

Arizona wildlife officials are asking spring turkey hunters to consider donating a part of their kill for research.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said Friday that it has been monitoring the state's wild turkey population for a possible virus.

With turkey-hunting season starting next week, officials are asking hunters, including youth hunters, to give one of the bird's legs or heart.

They can be turned in to any of the department's regional offices.

The legs and hearts should be stored in a sealable plastic bag in the freezer.

According to the agency, wild turkeys can develop the Lymphoproliferative Disease Virus that can turn into a deadly cancer.

The disease does not affect humans.

