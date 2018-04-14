Warmer temps, lighter winds this weekend

Warmer temps, lighter winds this weekendPosted: Updated:
100 ALREADY? Here we go...
This week, we saw our first triple-digit day, about three weeks earlier than average. So what does that mean for the summer season ahead?
100 Degrees in Phoenix for the First time in 2018
On Tuesday, April 10, the thermometer at Sky Harbor Airport reached 100 degrees at 2:48 p.m. Record keeping goes back to 1896.
Like to keep an eye on the sky?
Love to keep an eye on the sky? Have a passion for weather? Just in time for the start of the monsoon season here in Arizona, there are some great opportunities to get involved in the meteorology community.
A blue moon: Not so rare in 2018
Blue moons typically occur once every 2.8 years. And that's what started the term "once in a blue moon."
The secret humidor of Chase Field
A humidor is being used to treat baseballs at Chase Field for the 2018 season and it's going to change the game.
5 facts to make you hate mosquitoes even more
The weather is warming up and that means the return of the dreaded mosquito! We have to deal with them every spring and summer in Arizona and they can cause a whole host of issues.
Hot holiday ahead! The climatology of Easter in Phoenix
Got outdoor plans this Easter weekend? Get ready for the hottest days we've seen so far this year! Here's a look at how this weekend's Easter forecast compares to Easter in the Phoenix area in years past.
A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple
A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.
My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids
We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots.
Taste of Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.
Breezy, windy... so what's the difference?
The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?
