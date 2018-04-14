Warmer temps, lighter winds this weekend

Warmer temperatures and lighter winds are expected this weekend as high pressure builds back into the region.

Some breezes Saturday morning will ease up during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, look for sunny skies and highs near normal.

For Sunday, skies will be clear and winds will be light. Daytime highs will be about five to 10 degrees warmer than average statewide.

Another storm system is going to track from the Pacific towards the Great Basin Monday. This one will again kick up winds and drop temperatures.

In the Valley, southwest wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will be possible. In Northern Arizona, gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be likely. With low relative humidity and dry fuels, there will be an elevated fire danger. Blowing dust is also expected.

Winds ease up Tuesday and cooler weather moves in before another warm up Wednesday.

For Thursday, a third dry storm will kick up winds and drop temperatures through the remainder of the work week.

For Phoenix, look for a high of 83 Saturday. On Sunday, clouds will increase with a high of 91. Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high of 88. The high Tuesday will top out at only 76 degrees, with the mid 80s returning Wednesday. The seasonal average high for this time of year is 84.

