PD: Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

One person is in custody following an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Phoenix.

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say the incident first started as a pursuit which ended near the area of 13th Avenue and Thomas Road.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 2018 Officer-involved shootings]

According to Phoenix police, there are no injuries to officers and the suspect is in custody.

No other details have been released.

At this time, Thomas Road is closed between 11th and 15th avenues.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.