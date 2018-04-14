PD: Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

PD: Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Multistate E. coli outbreak traced to lettuce from Arizona
The Centers for Disease Control says a multistate E. coli outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people is linked to lettuce grown in Arizona.More >
Police: Mom charged in death of 6-year-old girl used super glue to close son’s wound
The mother of a 6-year-old Massachusetts girl found dead told her 9-year-old son not to call 911 and used super glue to close a wound on his neck, police said.More >
Two killed, 5 injured in crash near Gila Bend
Two people were killed and five others were injured in a crash near Gila Bend. DPS describes it as a two-vehicle crossover fatal collision. It occurred early Friday evening westbound I-8 at milepost 98.More >
Sheriff's office: Homeowner charged with assault with intent to murder after shooting at lost teen
A Michigan homeowner has been charged with assault with intent to murder after authorities say he shot at a teen who was lost and asking for directions.More >
Dirty Dining April 13: Pei Wei is worst offender with 7 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
EXCLUSIVE: Young girls speak out about stabbing woman who broke in through doggy door
It's the first time two young sisters are speaking publicly after one of them stabbed a woman they say broke into their home and attacked them.More >
Legendary Phoenix high school baseball coach to be fired after season
He's won more high school baseball games than any coach in Arizona history, but all those wins aren't enough to save Eric Kibler's job.More >
ASU police warn students that sex traffickers are attending college parties
ASU police are warning students that human sex traffickers are attending college parties and other campus events. The suspects are reportedly going to the parties to recruit or coerce females.More >
Police: Jennifer Hart was drunk at time of crash; wife, kids had Benadryl ingredient in system
The Harts and three of their children were found dead after the car plunged into the Pacific Ocean on March 26More >
Police officer fired after not writing enough traffic tickets
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.More >
PD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting at CVS parking lot in east Phoenix
Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.More >
2017 officer-involved shootings
Get links to stories about officer-involved shootings in the Valley and statewide.More >
PD: Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
One person is in custody following an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Phoenix.More >
Phoenix police ID 3 officers who shot rifle-wielding woman
Police in Phoenix have released the names of three officers who fatally shot a rifle-wielding woman.More >
Phoenix Police Dept. IDs officer involved in deadly shooting
The Phoenix Police Department have identified the officer involved in a shooting last weekend as Officer Andre Wesson.More >
PD: Officers OK after officer-involved shooting at Mesa convenience store
Officers shot a suspect multiple times at a convenience store in Mesa on Wednesday, a source told Arizona's Family.More >
VIDEO: Young girls speak out about stabbing woman who broke in through doggy door
It's the first time two young sisters are speaking publicly since they say a woman broke into their home through a doggy door and attacked them.More >
Portland police: Man arrested for randomly shoving elderly woman into car
DIRTY DINING: Pei Wei in Mesa hit with 7 health code violations
Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining.More >
VIDEO: Horizon High School fires baseball coach
Parents and former players want answers after a surprise announcement at school. A legendary baseball coach is being fired after nearly four decades in the dugout.More >
Serious crash involving semi trucks shuts down EB I-8 west of GIla Bend
A serious crash involving four trucks has shut down eastbound Interstate 8 just west of Gila Bend, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
