Tempe man originally from Syria reacts to airstrikes

Tempe man originally from Syria reacts to airstrikesPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
NC incest couple, baby dead in multi-state crime scenes
NC incest couple, baby dead in multi-state crime scenes
In January, the couple was charged with incest with adult, adultery, and contributing to delinquency after investigators said they had a child together.More >
In January, the couple was charged with incest with adult, adultery, and contributing to delinquency after investigators said they had a child together.More >
Police: Mom charged in death of 6-year-old girl used super glue to close son’s wound
Police: Mom charged in death of 6-year-old girl used super glue to close son’s wound
The mother of a 6-year-old Massachusetts girl found dead told her 9-year-old son not to call 911 and used super glue to close a wound on his neck, police said.More >
The mother of a 6-year-old Massachusetts girl found dead told her 9-year-old son not to call 911 and used super glue to close a wound on his neck, police said.More >
Police: Something went 'terribly wrong' in death of trapped teen who called 911 for help
Police: Something went 'terribly wrong' in death of trapped teen who called 911 for help
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >
3 On Your Side
Mesa man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing bills
Mesa man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing bills
Valley man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing billsMore >
Valley man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing billsMore >
ASU police warn students that sex traffickers are attending college parties
ASU police warn students that sex traffickers are attending college parties
ASU police are warning students that human sex traffickers are attending college parties and other campus events. The suspects are reportedly going to the parties to recruit or coerce females.More >
ASU police are warning students that human sex traffickers are attending college parties and other campus events. The suspects are reportedly going to the parties to recruit or coerce females.More >
Police: Jennifer Hart was drunk at time of crash; wife, kids had Benadryl ingredient in system
Police: Jennifer Hart was drunk at time of crash; wife, kids had Benadryl ingredient in system
The Harts and three of their children were found dead after the car plunged into the Pacific Ocean on March 26More >
The Harts and three of their children were found dead after the car plunged into the Pacific Ocean on March 26More >
Police officer fired after not writing enough traffic tickets
Police officer fired after not writing enough traffic tickets
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.More >
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.More >
Arizona mother accused of killing 2 children pleads not guilty
Arizona mother accused of killing 2 children pleads not guilty
A Superior mother has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child abuse after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in March.More >
A Superior mother has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child abuse after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in March.More >
PD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting at CVS parking lot in east Phoenix
PD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting at CVS parking lot in east Phoenix
Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.More >
Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.More >
Water service workers save unconscious woman at wheel of moving car
Water service workers save unconscious woman at wheel of moving car
Two employees of the Scottsdale Water Department likely saved a life Tuesday.More >
Two employees of the Scottsdale Water Department likely saved a life Tuesday.More >
Mom begged daughter not to board plane hours before deadly Scottsdale crash
Mom begged daughter not to board plane hours before deadly Scottsdale crash
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
NC incest couple, baby dead in multi-state crime scenes
NC incest couple, baby dead in multi-state crime scenes
Loved ones remember Kyle Plush
Loved ones remember Kyle Plush
VIDEO: Mesa man charged by City for program he wasn't apart of
VIDEO: Mesa man charged by City for program he wasn't apart of
A man said he was charged by the City of Mes for a yard waste program he wasn't apart of.More >
6-year-old girl found dead, brother hospitalized in MA child abuse case
6-year-old girl found dead, brother hospitalized in MA child abuse case
(Source: CNN)More >
RAW VIDEO: Arizona mother accused of killing her 2 children pleads not guilty
RAW VIDEO: Arizona mother accused of killing her 2 children pleads not guilty
A Superior mother has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child abuse after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in March. [FULL STORY]More >
A Superior mother has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child abuse after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in March. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Arraignment scheduled for Superior mother who killed 2 children
VIDEO: Arraignment scheduled for Superior mother who killed 2 children
A Superior mother is expected in court for her arraignment on charges of murder and child abuse. Story: http://bit.ly/2EIXRB4More >
A Superior mother is expected in court for her arraignment on charges of murder and child abuse. Story: http://bit.ly/2EIXRB4More >