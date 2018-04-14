Tempe man originally from Syria reacts to airstrikes

Ali Homsi is from Syria, but he moved to the U.S. when he was young and now lives in Tempe. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Ali Homsi is from Syria, but he moved to the U.S. when he was young and now lives in Tempe. He's also very involved with refugees and still has family and friends in Syria. Homsi says even though he is worried for his loved ones safety, he feels like these airstrikes are a step in the right direction to bring peace to the country.

“As long as the end result is democracy and the return of the civil life in Syria, I am all for it," says Homsi.

Homsi says he wishes drastic steps like this would have happened years ago, but he also says this one strike isn't enough. President Trump said the U.S. is prepared to continue the strikes until Syria stops using chemical weapons for good.

Homsi hopes President Trump sticks to that promise and that this isn't a political game.

“I hope it's not just be a drop in the bucket and then things go back to usual, which is unacceptable,” says Homsi.

