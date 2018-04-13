Dirty Dining April 13: Pei Wei is worst offender with 7 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Let’s Eat Noodles
961 W Ray Road
Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:
Raw beef stored above raw shrimp
Pesticide found in dry storage area

Mama Olga’s Tamales Mexican Food
905 W. Hatcher Road
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
Salsa kept past discard date
Worker cutting raw beef then not washing hands

Pei Wei
3426 E. Baseline Road
Mesa

7 violations

Among the violations:
Employee prepping mushrooms with cloth bracelet and strings dangling down.
Salad spinner stored with decaying lettuce debris
Egg rolls and wontons not stored at the proper temperature.

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Fajitas
9841 N. Black Canyon Highway
Phoenix
85021

Burger King
5859 E. McKellips Road
Mesa
85215

Honey Baked Ham
5066 W. Olive Ave
Glendale

The Highlighter Show Club
4716 N. 12th Street
Phoenix
85014

Circle K
6901 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale
85253

Walmart
13055 W. Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale

