Dirty Dining April 13: Pei Wei is worst offender with 7 health code violations

Dirty Dining April 13: Pei Wei is worst offender with 7 health code violationsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
NC incest couple, baby dead in multi-state crime scenes
NC incest couple, baby dead in multi-state crime scenes
In January, the couple was charged with incest with adult, adultery, and contributing to delinquency after investigators said they had a child together.More >
In January, the couple was charged with incest with adult, adultery, and contributing to delinquency after investigators said they had a child together.More >
Police: Mom charged in death of 6-year-old girl used super glue to close son’s wound
Police: Mom charged in death of 6-year-old girl used super glue to close son’s wound
The mother of a 6-year-old Massachusetts girl found dead told her 9-year-old son not to call 911 and used super glue to close a wound on his neck, police said.More >
The mother of a 6-year-old Massachusetts girl found dead told her 9-year-old son not to call 911 and used super glue to close a wound on his neck, police said.More >
Police: Something went 'terribly wrong' in death of trapped teen who called 911 for help
Police: Something went 'terribly wrong' in death of trapped teen who called 911 for help
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >
3 On Your Side
Mesa man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing bills
Mesa man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing bills
Valley man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing billsMore >
Valley man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing billsMore >
ASU police warn students that sex traffickers are attending college parties
ASU police warn students that sex traffickers are attending college parties
ASU police are warning students that human sex traffickers are attending college parties and other campus events. The suspects are reportedly going to the parties to recruit or coerce females.More >
ASU police are warning students that human sex traffickers are attending college parties and other campus events. The suspects are reportedly going to the parties to recruit or coerce females.More >
PD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting at CVS parking lot in east Phoenix
PD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting at CVS parking lot in east Phoenix
Arizona mother accused of killing 2 children pleads not guilty
Arizona mother accused of killing 2 children pleads not guilty
A Superior mother has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child abuse after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in March.More >
A Superior mother has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child abuse after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in March.More >
Police: Jennifer Hart was drunk at time of crash; wife, kids had Benadryl ingredient in system
Police: Jennifer Hart was drunk at time of crash; wife, kids had Benadryl ingredient in system
The Harts and three of their children were found dead after the car plunged into the Pacific Ocean on March 26More >
The Harts and three of their children were found dead after the car plunged into the Pacific Ocean on March 26More >
Water service workers save unconscious woman at wheel of moving car
Water service workers save unconscious woman at wheel of moving car
Two employees of the Scottsdale Water Department likely saved a life Tuesday.More >
Two employees of the Scottsdale Water Department likely saved a life Tuesday.More >
Police officer fired after not writing enough traffic tickets
Police officer fired after not writing enough traffic tickets
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.More >
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.More >
Mom begged daughter not to board plane hours before deadly Scottsdale crash
Mom begged daughter not to board plane hours before deadly Scottsdale crash
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
Click to learn more about Jason.
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.
Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.
An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.
His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.
Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
PD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting at CVS parking lot in east Phoenix
PD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting at CVS parking lot in east Phoenix
Legendary Phoenix high school baseball coach to be fired after season
Legendary Phoenix high school baseball coach to be fired after season
He's won more high school baseball games than any coach in Arizona history, but all those wins aren't enough to save Eric Kibler's job.More >
He's won more high school baseball games than any coach in Arizona history, but all those wins aren't enough to save Eric Kibler's job.More >
Dirty Dining April 13: Pei Wei is worst offender with 7 health code violations
Dirty Dining April 13: Pei Wei is worst offender with 7 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
EXCLUSIVE: Young girls speak out about stabbing woman who broke in through doggy door
EXCLUSIVE: Young girls speak out about stabbing woman who broke in through doggy door
It's the first time two young sisters are speaking publicly after one of them stabbed a woman they say broke into their home and attacked them.More >
It's the first time two young sisters are speaking publicly after one of them stabbed a woman they say broke into their home and attacked them.More >
How Dirty Dining startedMore>>
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >