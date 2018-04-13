Dirty Dining April 13: Pei Wei is worst offender with 7 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Let’s Eat Noodles

961 W Ray Road

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw beef stored above raw shrimp

Pesticide found in dry storage area

Mama Olga’s Tamales Mexican Food

905 W. Hatcher Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Salsa kept past discard date

Worker cutting raw beef then not washing hands

Pei Wei

3426 E. Baseline Road

Mesa

7 violations

Among the violations:

Employee prepping mushrooms with cloth bracelet and strings dangling down.

Salad spinner stored with decaying lettuce debris

Egg rolls and wontons not stored at the proper temperature.

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Fajitas

9841 N. Black Canyon Highway

Phoenix

85021

Burger King

5859 E. McKellips Road

Mesa

85215

Honey Baked Ham

5066 W. Olive Ave

Glendale

The Highlighter Show Club

4716 N. 12th Street

Phoenix

85014

Circle K

6901 E. Indian School Road

Scottsdale

85253

Walmart

13055 W. Rancho Santa Fe Blvd

Avondale

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.