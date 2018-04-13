Two killed, 5 injured in crash near Gila Bend

Two people were killed and five others were injured in a crash near Gila Bend.

DPS describes it as a two-vehicle crossover fatal collision.

It occurred early Friday evening westbound I-8 at milepost 98.

The crash killed two people. Five other patients were flown by air to local hospitals.

Interstate 8 westbound remains closed at milepost 96 past Gila Bend. All traffic is turning around at milepost 102.

This is expected to be an extended closure.

Motorists can take SR 85 north to I-10 west to US 95 south and re-enter I-10 in Yuma.

