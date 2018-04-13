Athletics' Bruce Maxwell pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell pleaded guilty Friday to disorderly conduct in an incident in which he was accused of pointing a handgun at the head of a woman who delivered food to his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Defense attorney Rhonda Neff says Maxwell pleaded to an undesignated felony, meaning the offense will go down to a misdemeanor upon successful completion of his probation.

According to court records, Maxwell was arrested in October on suspicion of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the delivery woman reported the incident to police.

Police said in the court documents that Maxwell lowered the gun after she explained her presence. She then gave him the food and left.

He will be sentenced June 4 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

