Valley mom loses 100 pounds having fun

Her goal is to make being active fun for the whole family, and in doing so, this Valley mom lost 100 pounds. Meet Hilda Young, the creator of EDM Body Fitness. It's a dance cardio workout inspired by amped-up beats and a party-vibe with electronic dance music. "The moment I tuned into how I was treating my body everything changed," says Hilda.

Hilda started her journey with 100 pounds to lose. A daunting amount, but with laser focus, she turned her life around. "It’s been an incredible journey," she says. "I am so grateful that I now help others do the same through being a fitness professional and nutrition coach." In January 2016, she and fellow mom Vee Mora launched EDM Body Fitness to help others get healthy and lose weight while having fun dancing. "Whatever I can do to continue to inspire more people to live healthier and get active, I’m all for it," she tells us. "It’s incredible what a shift in your lifestyle can do."

Hilda explains that EDM Body Fitness is a dynamic approach to getting fit, toning up and boosting energy levels through easy-to-follow progressive dance moves designed for all fitness levels. And, burning calories to the funky beats requires a full-body workout through choreographed dance, cardio bursts and toning. And, no weights or equipment are needed here. All you need is a dance floor, explains Hilda. "During our classes we have a live DJ to give you a bass pumping experience so you easily get lost in the music to the point that you forget you’re working out."

And, she says, there's no excuses, these dance parties are free. EDM Body Fitness offers dance party workouts on Thursdays in April at Odysea in the Desert at 6:30 p.m., which are free to attend. These are themed workouts complete with giveaways, and fun. And when she's not grooving to these beats, she's teaching a kids class called Get Moving at the Halle Heart Children’s Museum in Tempe. "We make being active fun as a family," she says. "Healthy hearts equals happy hearts."

For more information, or to join the fitness party, visit: www.edmbody.com