Phoenix-area mom loses 100 pounds having fun

Phoenix-area mom loses 100 pounds having funPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
EB I-10 closed east of Eloy for DPS investigation
EB I-10 closed east of Eloy for DPS investigation
An Arizona Department of Public Safety investigation has closed eastbound Interstate 10 at milepost 221 east of Eloy.More >
An Arizona Department of Public Safety investigation has closed eastbound Interstate 10 at milepost 221 east of Eloy.More >
Phoenix firefighters work to free horse from abandoned horse trailer
Phoenix firefighters work to free horse from abandoned horse trailer
Phoenix firefighters worked Saturday night to a free a horse found in an abandoned horse trailer.More >
Phoenix firefighters worked Saturday night to a free a horse found in an abandoned horse trailer.More >
Avondale PD: Man found shot to death in garage, neighbor arrested
Avondale PD: Man found shot to death in garage, neighbor arrested
A man was found shot to death inside his garage Sunday morning in Avondale, police said.More >
A man was found shot to death inside his garage Sunday morning in Avondale, police said.More >
More than 80 dead from drinking bootleg alcohol
More than 80 dead from drinking bootleg alcohol
Police in Indonesia are promising to crack down on the distribution of bootleg alcohol as deaths this month from drinking illegally produced toxic liquor rose to at least 86.More >
Police in Indonesia are promising to crack down on the distribution of bootleg alcohol as deaths this month from drinking illegally produced toxic liquor rose to at least 86.More >
Phoenix PD: Family's home burglarized 2 days in a row, dog killed
Phoenix PD: Family's home burglarized 2 days in a row, dog killed
Phoenix police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who they say burglarized a home, threatening the family and killing their dog.More >
Phoenix police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who they say burglarized a home, threatening the family and killing their dog.More >
3-year-old boy in critical condition after he was pulled from pool
3-year-old boy in critical condition after he was pulled from pool
A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a pool Sunday evening in Buckeye, fire officials said.More >
A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a pool Sunday evening in Buckeye, fire officials said.More >
Alpharetta police officer fired for not writing enough tickets breaks silence
Alpharetta police officer fired for not writing enough tickets breaks silence
According to a memo in the Alpharetta Police Department, they want drivers to get criminal misdemeanors anytime two cars bump into each other for any reason.More >
According to a memo in the Alpharetta Police Department, they want drivers to get criminal misdemeanors anytime two cars bump into each other for any reason.More >
1 person killed in hit-and-run collision in south Phoenix
1 person killed in hit-and-run collision in south Phoenix
One person was killed in a hit-and-run collision in south Phoenix, police said.More >
One person was killed in a hit-and-run collision in south Phoenix, police said.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
R. Lee Ermey, ‘Full Metal Jacket’ actor, dies at 74
R. Lee Ermey, ‘Full Metal Jacket’ actor, dies at 74
Golden Globe-nominated actor for “Full Metal Jacket,” R. Lee Ermey, died Sunday, his long-time manager Bill Rogin announced on Twitter.More >
Golden Globe-nominated actor for “Full Metal Jacket,” R. Lee Ermey, died Sunday, his long-time manager Bill Rogin announced on Twitter.More >
Dirty Dining April 13: Pei Wei is worst offender with 7 health code violations
Dirty Dining April 13: Pei Wei is worst offender with 7 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Horse rescued from abandoned trailer
VIDEO: Horse rescued from abandoned trailer
Phoenix fire video shows a horse being rescued from an abandoned trailer.More >
Phoenix fire video shows a horse being rescued from an abandoned trailer.More >
VIDEO: Man killed after argument with neighbor in Avondale
VIDEO: Man killed after argument with neighbor in Avondale
A murder in Avondale Sunday morning claimed the life of a 55-year-old father. The suspect was caught hours later in Phoenix after police say he fled the scene.More >
VIDEO: Windy weather sticking around for Arizona
VIDEO: Windy weather sticking around for ArizonaArizona will get more windy weather to start the work week.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Alpharetta police officer fired for not writing enough tickets breaks silence
Alpharetta police officer fired for not writing enough tickets breaks silence
According to a memo in the Alpharetta Police Department, they want drivers to get criminal misdemeanors anytime two cars bump into each other for any reason.More >
According to a memo in the Alpharetta Police Department, they want drivers to get criminal misdemeanors anytime two cars bump into each other for any reason.More >
DIRTY DINING: Pei Wei in Mesa hit with 7 health code violations
DIRTY DINING: Pei Wei in Mesa hit with 7 health code violations
Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining.More >
Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining.More >