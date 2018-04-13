EXCLUSIVE: Young girls speak out about stabbing woman who broke in through doggy door

It's the first time two young sisters are speaking publicly since they say a woman broke into their home through a doggy door and attacked them.

Suspect Kristen Marie Anderson pleaded guilty Wednesday, April 11, to assault on a minor and unlawful imprisonment, both felonies.

As part of the plea deal, other charges including second-degree burglary and assaulting a nurse were dropped.

Nine months ago, the girls, Chloe Bretoi,12 and Dakota,10 were home alone when they say a woman broke into their home through the doggy door.

They were home alone and scared for their lives.

Chloe said the woman pinned her down on the couch.

Dakota told us that it was instinct for her to stab the woman so they could escape.

She says it was a traumatic experience.

"I felt like I was going to die," said Dakota. "It was a life-threatening moment for me. My heart just like fell down."

Both girls were able to get away and run to a neighbor's house for help.

Luckily, the sisters were not physically hurt, but they have emotional scars.

"My feelings aren't fixed yet," said Chloe. "I'm still really scared."

Anderson's defense attorney, Chris Doran, told AZ Family his client is "remorseful" for her actions and is "taking responsibility" for what happened.

He said Anderson is sorry, but will be asking the judge to not sentence her to any jail time. Doran said he'll be asking the judge for probation and rehabilitation because of her "mental health issues."

"I think she (Anderson) would want people to know she feels awful about what happened," said Doran. "She has always wanted to accept responsibility. She wants the girls to know she wasn’t in her right state of mind."

Meanwhile, the girls and their parents want justice.

Roseanna Bretoi started a Facebook page asking for support and inviting the community to be at Andersen's sentencing hearing.

"The judge will hear the facts of the case, as well as hear how the event has impacted our daughters, family and community," wrote Bretoi. "He will take all of that into account when determining how much jail time she will face."

Anderson's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 25.

