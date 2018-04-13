Recycle event coming to Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix

It’s time for spring cleaning, and Keep Phoenix Beautiful is hosting an event to recycle unneeded household items. The event, called I Recycle Phoenix, returns to Desert Ridge Marketplace on April 14, providing an opportunity for the public to clear out items and stay green in 2018.

"Phoenix residents can play a powerful role in keeping our world green," said Tom Waldeck, President and CEO of Keep Phoenix Beautiful. "With events like I Recycle Phoenix, anyone can help keep waste out of the landfill and re-purpose useful materials. Thanks to our valuable partners, we can host these free events throughout the year."

[READ MORE: Phoenix launches recycling rewards program]

I Recycle Phoenix begins at 8 a.m. and accepts numerous items for drop off. Many items can also be re-purposed for companies and organizations who can use the products for their needs. The public can also shred important documents like old tax returns safely and conveniently for free.

[RELATED: CBS 5 sponsored Shred-a-thon: Start boxing up those old bank statements, bills and tax returns]

Other items accepted include hard drives, cell phones, flat screen televisions, laptops and other electronics as well as bikes, school supplies, nonperishable food and housewares, office supplies and rechargeable batteries.

Items not accepted include single-use batteries, CRT televisions and monitors, prescription drugs and hazardous waste like oil, paint and chemicals.

[READ MORE: Phoenix recycling officials: Plastic bags contribute to lost time worth about $1 million]

I Recycle Phoenix has many community partners, including City of Phoenix Public Works, Westech Recyclers, Verizon Green, St. Vincent de Paul, Treasures 4 Teachers, Batteries Plus Bulbs, Security Data Destruction and Bag Central Station.

Learn more about the event and find list of accepted and unaccepted recyclable items by visiting recyclecleanphoenix.org.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.