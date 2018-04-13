Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Ray Anderson

During a critical time for Sun Devil athletics, we go straight to the top for answers.

In this episode of the Speak of the Devils Sitdown Series, I talk with Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson. We go in-depth on the New Leadership model, the fallout of the Herm Edwards hire, the dire situation with baseball, Tracy Smith's job security, his biggest concerns for the future, the next items on his to-do list, and more.

Previous Sitdown Series Episodes

Offensive Coordinator Rob Likens: Likens opens up about the stress of working for a coach on the hot seat, developing his offensive scheme, math and the ministry, the keys to playcalling and more.

Linebackers Coach Antonio Pierce: Pierce discusses being a Wildcat in Tempe, how ASU is trying to re-establish their talent pipeline into California, what the coaching staff is doing to repair ASU's strained relationships with local high schools, and more.

Defensive Coordinator Danny Gonzales: The new architect of ASU's defense goes in-depth on his 3-3-5 scheme, personnel fits, recruiting, the upcoming match-up against his mentor & more.

Recruiting Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Donnie Yantis: Take a detailed look at ASU's recruiting strategy and approach, and how Yantis and the Sun Devils are trying to strengthen their ties locally and in crucial recruiting areas.

Running Back Demario Richard: As he moves on to the next level, Richard opens up on his legacy, the ups & downs of his senior season, seeing his coach get fired, & what being a part of the Sun Devils meant to him.

General Manager of Football Jean Boyd: ASU's Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director is role in shaping the New Leadership model, the biggest changes so far, the key struggles ahead, prioritizing the student in student-athlete, giving back to his alma mater, and more.

