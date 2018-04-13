Grand Canyon National Park raises entrance fee

The National Park Service (NPS) announced today that Grand Canyon National Park will modify its entrance fees beginning June 1, 2018 to provide additional funding for infrastructure and maintenance needs that enhance the visitor experience.

Effective June 1, 2018, the park entrance fee will be $35 per vehicle or $30 per motorcycle, for a seven-day pass. An annual park pass will cost $70.

The NPS proposed a plan last October to adopt seasonal pricing at Grand Canyon and 16 other national parks in order to raise additional revenue for infrastructure and maintenance needs. The fee structure announced today addresses many concerns and ideas provided by the public on how best to address fee revenue for parks.

The NPS said that revenue from entrance fees helps to ensure a quality experience for all who visit, and that in Grand Canyon National Park specifically, 80 percent of the entrance fees stay in the park and are devoted to spending that supports the visitor. The other 20 percent is shared with other national parks for their respective projects.

"Grand Canyon National Park welcomed over 6 million visitors last year and we are committed to ensuring that all visitors have a memorable experience. Infrastructure improvements- similar to renovations at Mather Point and the Grand Canyon Visitor Center several years ago- will contribute to one-of-a-kind visits," said Grand Canyon Superintendent Chris Lehnertz.

The additional revenue from entrance fees at Grand Canyon will be applied towards funding the replacement of the Transcanyon Waterline and associated water and wastewater utility systems. Other deferred maintenance projects include trails, road and historic building maintenance.

Grand Canyon National Park has had an entrance fee since 1926. The current rate of $30 per vehicle or $25 per motorcycle has been in effect since 2015. The park is one of 117 in the National Park System that charges an entrance fee. The remaining 300 sights are free to enter.

The price of the annual America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass and Lifetime Senior Pass will remain $80.

