Cutting the cord? Streaming may or may not be for you

These days, your choices are pretty simple. You can subscribe to a cable or satellite service for your TV programming.

Or you can stream your programming from the Internet and get some, but not all stations you'd like.

Cable companies entice consumers with something called bundling. Bundling usually clusters your cable, phone and Internet into one bill that's usually lower compared to if you ordered them individually.

The practice tends to keep consumers tethered to a cable service and dissuades them from leaving.

However, people are leaving. Not only cable, but also satellite programming.

Instead, they're turning to streaming for their TV programming. Companies like Hulu and Sling offer you a variety of channels that stream over the Internet and on to your TV just as long as you have Wi-Fi.

However, streaming isn't always reliable.

The quality of picture may not be great or there may be pixelating or freezing that happens. It all depends on how many devices or users in the same neighborhood are using up the bandwidth at the same time.

And finally one streaming service might not be enough... and that's somewhat of a pitfall when it comes to streaming.

Different services offer different channels so you may need to subscribe to multiple ones to get all the channels you want.

The biggest incentive to make the switch may be cost. Consumer Reports says the average cable TV bill is about $106 while streaming services typically will cost $40 to $50.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.