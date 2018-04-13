Cutting the cord? Streaming may or may not be for youPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Cutting the cord? Streaming may or may not be for you
Cutting the cord? Streaming may or may not be for you
3 On Your Side
Mesa man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing bills
Mesa man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing bills
3 On Your Side
Real estate selling secrets
Real estate selling secrets
Lois Bunger says she is eager to sell her Glendale home. “It's a very good time. A quick sale obviously is the desire of every seller."More >
Lois Bunger says she is eager to sell her Glendale home. “It's a very good time. A quick sale obviously is the desire of every seller."More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Banks find man's missing $1,000
UPDATE: Banks find man's missing $1,000
After mistyping his bank account number by one digit, a simple money transfer turned into a fiasco.More >
After mistyping his bank account number by one digit, a simple money transfer turned into a fiasco.More >
3 On Your Side
Enterprise Rent-A-Car bills man $2,700 for mystery damage
Enterprise Rent-A-Car bills man $2,700 for mystery damage
Man says he returned rental truck in as good or better shape as when he picked it up.More >
Man says he returned rental truck in as good or better shape as when he picked it up.More >
3 On Your Side
The best deals in April
The best deals in April
Vacuums are just one consumer product to purchase during the month of April.More >
Vacuums are just one consumer product to purchase during the month of April.More >
3 On Your Side
Auto body shop has Phoenix area man's car for 2 years
Auto body shop has Phoenix area man's car for 2 years
And, even though the man says he's almost paid for the job in full, he still doesn't have his car.More >
And, even though the man says he's almost paid for the job in full, he still doesn't have his car.More >
3 On Your Side
Real Estate: Upgrades to sell your house
Real Estate: Upgrades to sell your house
The real estate market in the valley has really bounced back. If you are considering putting your home on the market, there are some smart updates that will give you a good return on your investment.More >
The real estate market in the valley has really bounced back. If you are considering putting your home on the market, there are some smart updates that will give you a good return on your investment.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Litchfield Park homeowner finally gets $800 refund
Update: Litchfield Park homeowner finally gets $800 refund
A homeowner in Litchfield Park wanted a security gate and paid half up front but the job was never even started. Then 3 On Your Side stepped in to help make things right.More >
A homeowner in Litchfield Park wanted a security gate and paid half up front but the job was never even started. Then 3 On Your Side stepped in to help make things right.More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: 'Good Samaritan' businessman helps ripped-off homeowner
UPDATE: 'Good Samaritan' businessman helps ripped-off homeowner
When a homeowner was ripped-off trying to have a garage door installed, a licensed and legitimate garage door company made things right.More >
When a homeowner was ripped-off trying to have a garage door installed, a licensed and legitimate garage door company made things right.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
NC incest couple, baby dead in multi-state crime scenes
NC incest couple, baby dead in multi-state crime scenes
In January, the couple was charged with incest with adult, adultery, and contributing to delinquency after investigators said they had a child together.More >
In January, the couple was charged with incest with adult, adultery, and contributing to delinquency after investigators said they had a child together.More >
Police: Mom charged in death of 6-year-old girl used super glue to close son’s wound
Police: Mom charged in death of 6-year-old girl used super glue to close son’s wound
The mother of a 6-year-old Massachusetts girl found dead told her 9-year-old son not to call 911 and used super glue to close a wound on his neck, police said.More >
The mother of a 6-year-old Massachusetts girl found dead told her 9-year-old son not to call 911 and used super glue to close a wound on his neck, police said.More >
Police: Something went 'terribly wrong' in death of trapped teen who called 911 for help
Police: Something went 'terribly wrong' in death of trapped teen who called 911 for help
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >
3 On Your Side
Mesa man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing bills
Mesa man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing bills
ASU police warn students that sex traffickers are attending college parties
ASU police warn students that sex traffickers are attending college parties
ASU police are warning students that human sex traffickers are attending college parties and other campus events. The suspects are reportedly going to the parties to recruit or coerce females.More >
ASU police are warning students that human sex traffickers are attending college parties and other campus events. The suspects are reportedly going to the parties to recruit or coerce females.More >
PD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting at CVS parking lot in east Phoenix
PD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting at CVS parking lot in east Phoenix
Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.More >
Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.More >
Arizona mother accused of killing 2 children pleads not guilty
Arizona mother accused of killing 2 children pleads not guilty
A Superior mother has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child abuse after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in March.More >
A Superior mother has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child abuse after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in March.More >
Police: Jennifer Hart was drunk at time of crash; wife, kids had Benadryl ingredient in system
Police: Jennifer Hart was drunk at time of crash; wife, kids had Benadryl ingredient in system
The Harts and three of their children were found dead after the car plunged into the Pacific Ocean on March 26More >
The Harts and three of their children were found dead after the car plunged into the Pacific Ocean on March 26More >
Water service workers save unconscious woman at wheel of moving car
Water service workers save unconscious woman at wheel of moving car
Two employees of the Scottsdale Water Department likely saved a life Tuesday.More >
Two employees of the Scottsdale Water Department likely saved a life Tuesday.More >
Police officer fired after not writing enough traffic tickets
Police officer fired after not writing enough traffic tickets
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.More >
A Georgia police officer said he was fired after he did not write enough tickets for traffic violations, including a minor crash where he only issued a warning.More >
Mom begged daughter not to board plane hours before deadly Scottsdale crash
Mom begged daughter not to board plane hours before deadly Scottsdale crash
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Dirty Dining April 13: Pei Wei is worst offender with 7 health code violations
Dirty Dining April 13: Pei Wei is worst offender with 7 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Legendary Phoenix high school baseball coach to be fired after season
Legendary Phoenix high school baseball coach to be fired after season
He's won more high school baseball games than any coach in Arizona history, but all those wins aren't enough to save Eric Kibler's job.More >
He's won more high school baseball games than any coach in Arizona history, but all those wins aren't enough to save Eric Kibler's job.More >
EXCLUSIVE: Young girls speak out about stabbing woman who broke in through doggy door
EXCLUSIVE: Young girls speak out about stabbing woman who broke in through doggy door
It's the first time two young sisters are speaking publicly after one of them stabbed a woman they say broke into their home and attacked them.More >
It's the first time two young sisters are speaking publicly after one of them stabbed a woman they say broke into their home and attacked them.More >
3 On Your Side
Cutting the cord? Streaming may or may not be for you
Cutting the cord? Streaming may or may not be for you
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
NC incest couple, baby dead in multi-state crime scenes
NC incest couple, baby dead in multi-state crime scenes
Loved ones remember Kyle Plush
Loved ones remember Kyle Plush
VIDEO: Mesa man charged by City for program he wasn't apart of
VIDEO: Mesa man charged by City for program he wasn't apart of
A man said he was charged by the City of Mes for a yard waste program he wasn't apart of.More >
6-year-old girl found dead, brother hospitalized in MA child abuse case
6-year-old girl found dead, brother hospitalized in MA child abuse case
(Source: CNN)More >
RAW VIDEO: Arizona mother accused of killing her 2 children pleads not guilty
RAW VIDEO: Arizona mother accused of killing her 2 children pleads not guilty
A Superior mother has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child abuse after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in March. [FULL STORY]More >
A Superior mother has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child abuse after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in March. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Arraignment scheduled for Superior mother who killed 2 children
VIDEO: Arraignment scheduled for Superior mother who killed 2 children
A Superior mother is expected in court for her arraignment on charges of murder and child abuse. Story: http://bit.ly/2EIXRB4More >
A Superior mother is expected in court for her arraignment on charges of murder and child abuse. Story: http://bit.ly/2EIXRB4More >