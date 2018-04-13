3 On Your Side

Cutting the cord? Streaming may or may not be for you

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

These days, your choices are pretty simple. You can subscribe to a cable or satellite service for your TV programming.

Or you can stream your programming from the Internet and get some, but not all stations you'd like.

Cable companies entice consumers with something called bundling. Bundling usually clusters your cable, phone and Internet into one bill that's usually lower compared to if you ordered them individually.

The practice tends to keep consumers tethered to a cable service and dissuades them from leaving.

However, people are leaving. Not only cable, but also satellite programming.

Instead, they're turning to streaming for their TV programming. Companies like Hulu and Sling offer you a variety of channels that stream over the Internet and on to your TV just as long as you have Wi-Fi.

However, streaming isn't always reliable.

The quality of picture may not be great or there may be pixelating or freezing that happens. It all depends on how many devices or users in the same neighborhood are using up the bandwidth at the same time.

And finally one streaming service might not be enough... and that's somewhat of a pitfall when it comes to streaming.

Different services offer different channels so you may need to subscribe to multiple ones to get all the channels you want.

The biggest incentive to make the switch may be cost. Consumer Reports says the average cable TV bill is about $106 while streaming services typically will cost $40 to $50.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side