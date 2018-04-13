Tickets now on sale for Harkins Summer Movie Fun for kids

The popular Harkins Theatres’ annual kids movie program, Summer Movie Fun, is set to kick off on Monday, May 28.

Season tickets for all ten movies are only $7 and go on sale on Friday, April 13 at 8:00 a.m. at participating Harkins Theatres.

Individual tickets are available the day of the show for $2 each. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. and all shows begin at 9:45 a.m. with movies running each weekday through Friday, August 3.

The summer-long event will also feature special deals at the concession stand, with Harkins’ Kids Combo including popcorn, fruit snacks and a drink in a carrying tray selling for $5.50. Additionally, Summer Movie Fun season ticket holders will also receive a voucher for a free Kids Combo to be used during the month of September.

The Summer Movie Fun 2018 schedule includes:

Week 1: Smurfs: The Lost Village

Week 2: The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Week 3: The Boss Baby

Week 4: Despicable Me 3

Week 5: Sing

Week 6: Ferdinand

Week 7: The Emoji Movie

Week 8: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Week 9: Paddington 2

Week 10: Kubo and the Two Strings

Parents interested in more information about the Summer Movie Fun program can visit www.harkins.com/SMF. Location addresses are available online or by checking local listings.

