PD: 2 arrested in connection with Peoria burglary

Peoria police arrested two people Thursday in connection with a burglary that occurred at a home on Valentine's Day.

Authorities arrested Joshua Garcia Gallardo, 18, and Luis Garcia Gallardo, 19, on one count of burglary.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a burglary that occurred on Feb. 14 near the area of West Beardsley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Both men were even caught on camera, showing one of the men crawling through the doggy door from the backyard. That same suspect then opened the door for his accomplice.

Officials with the Peoria Police Department said they received several tips from people after the story was shared on local news outlets and on social media.

The suspects were taken into custody without incident and will later be booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail, according to Peoria police.

