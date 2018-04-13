High winds fuel mobile home fire in Phoenix

Crews with Phoenix Fire Department were able to extinguish a mobile home fire Thursday morning after battling with the day's high winds that helped fuel the flames.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home near 29th Street and Paradise Lane for a working fire at about 11 a.m.

Phoenix FD said the winds caused the fire to extend to an adjacent mobile home. Firefighters were able to control the fire and extinguished the second mobile home fire.

The mobile home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Crews on scene also found that the gas line connected to the mobile home was fractured. Southwest Gas repaired the gas line after the fire was extinguished.

Phoenix FD said the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.