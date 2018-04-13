As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, April 13

Disney on Ice

Discover the full story of Disney's Frozen like never before at Disney On Ice presents Frozen, returning to Phoenix this Spring from April 12th-15th at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. Dazzling ice skating, special effects and unforgettable music will magically transport you to wintry Arendelle. Be a part of Anna's fearless adventure to find her sister, Queen Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom in an eternal winter. Join the hilarious snowman Olaf, rugged mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer sidekick Sven as they help Anna in a race to bring back summer. Encounter Everest-like conditions and mystical trolls as you sing along to Academy Award®-winning songs like Let It Go and ultimately discover true love is the most powerful magic of all!

Hosted by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, your whole family will delight in special appearances by stars from Toy Story, Finding Dory, The Lion King and the inspiring Disney Princesses. Experience magic at every turn and create memories to last a lifetime at Disney On Ice presents Frozen - the show worth melting for!

For more information: www.DisneyOnIce.com

Savor on Central at CityScape Phoenix

CityScape Phoenix has partnered with Cloth & Flame to bring a new desert-inspired dining experience to Downtown Phoenix that will transform the urban landscape into a desert oasis as a 152 foot-long-table adorned with indigenous flora, succulents and twinkle lights lines Central Ave.

In its inaugural year, Savor on Central will showcase the best of what CityScape restaurants have to offer with a chef-driven, multi-course dinner for 150 guests. This is a first of its kind event for Cloth & Flame as guests will trade views of cacti and desert fauna for towering views of the city skyline in the heart of Downtown Phoenix.

For more information: http://www.cityscapephoenix.com/events/savor-on-central/

Savor on Central

CityScape Phoenix

Thursday, April 19

6 - 8:30 p.m.

CityScape Phoenix - 1 E Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: (602) 772-3900

My Nana's Salsa Challenge

The My Nana's Salsa Challenge is this weekend so come see everything the challenge has to offer. A contestant from the Salsa challenge and from the Margarita Mix-Off will be there to make some salsa and margaritas.

My Nana's Salsa Challenge is this weekend at Sloan Park. It is the largest fundraiser for the Arizona Hemophilia Association, with all proceeds going to provide programs and services for those living with chronic bleeding disorders

Sample more than 100 freshly made salsa's in three different categories; Mild, Hot, and Anything Goes. Enjoy live music and a KidZone

The Salsa Challenge also features the Margarita Mix-Off Competition where mixologists from around the Valley will shake and pour their tastiest tequila concoctions to find the best margarita in town.

For more information and to buy tickets: http://salsachallenge.com/

April 14th 10am-6pm and April 15th 10am -4pm

Sloan Park, 2330 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Mesa, AZ 85201

Tickets are $15, kids under 12 are free

Food Truck Friday: Der Brat Wagen

Who's in the mood for Brats? They are a husband and wife team and Arizona natives who actually launched their food truck on Friday the 13th exactly 6 months ago. They're food truck Der Brat Wagen feature authentic German bratwurst, wieners and sauerkraut. And get this, from day one 100-percent of the tips they receive go towards feeding the homeless and other worthy charities.

Upcoming Locations:

Gilbert Global Village Festival

April 14th 9-2pm

50 E. Civic Center Dr. Gilbert

Tipsy Taproom & Bottle Shop

April 14th 5-8 pm

2722 S. Alma School Rd #1

Mesa

Gilbert Farmers Market

April 28th 8-noon

222 N. Ash St

Gilbert

For more information visit https://www.derbratwagen.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tastybrats/

Tara at the Movies: Truth or Dare

For more information on this movie, visit: https://www.blumhousestruthordare.com/home/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

Corvette car show in Downtown Chandler benefitting Packages from Home

Eighth annual "Corvettes in the Park" Saturday April 14th at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park in Downtown Chandler

Sponsored by Corvette Club of Arizona (CCA), day of show registration available ($30), free to spectators 9:30 am -1:30 pm

Show attracts over 100 Corvettes from throughout Arizona representing the 1950s to the present

All net proceeds donated to Packages from Home (PFH), a non-profit dedicated to our U.S. military, both active & veterans

PFH sends care and comfort packages to be deployed service men & women stationed throughout the world

For more information: www.corvetteclubofarizona.com and www.packagesfromhome.org

Disneyland Pixar Fest

Pixar Fest, the biggest Pixar celebration ever to come to Disney Parks, brings guests together to celebrate friendship and beyond beginning April 13, 2018, at the Disneyland Resort.

During this limited time event, some of the beloved stories from Pixar Animation Studios will come to life in

new ways at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, with characters and experiences from

films such as Disney Pixar’s "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Finding Nemo" and "Up." Guests will join the fun

as they experience a new nighttime spectacular, the return of two favorite parades with fresh new Pixar

surprises, new décor, atmosphere entertainment, creatively themed food and beverage and exclusive event

merchandise.

A new fireworks show, "Together Forever A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular," will celebrate Pixar stories through

the decades as it lights up the sky over Disneyland, connecting guests with characters they've come to know

and love. Along with dazzling pyrotechnics and memorable music, a heartwarming story celebrates the theme

of friendship, an ever-present concept in Pixar animation.

For more information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit www.Disneyland.com, or call (866) 43-DISNEY.

Southwest Police Motorcycle Training and Competition

Police motorcycle riders from agencies throughout the Southwest US will be testing their riding skills on several challenge courses. This event is free and open to the public. Proceeds from registration will go to benefit Special Olympics AZ. Vendor space is still available. The actual event day is Saturday, April 14, 2018, from 8:00am to 9:00pm.

Location: Metrocenter Parking Lot; 9617 North Metro Parkway West

For more information: www.phoenix.gov/police/SPMTC

KISS Bike

The KISS bike will be unveiling today at Paul Yaffe Originals & Bagger Nation

To learn more visit www.baggernation.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pybaggernation/

Paul Yaffe Originals & Bagger Nation

2211 E Indian School Rd

Phoenix, Arizona 85016

(602) 840-4205

