ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 13-16)

Lane restrictions are scheduled this weekend (April 13-16) for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Interstate 10 will be narrowed near Loop 303 in the West Valley, while eastbound Loop 101 will be restricted near Seventh Avenue in north Phoenix on Saturday and the State Route 51 off-ramps at Indian School Road in Phoenix will also be restricted this weekend.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and be prepared to use alternate routes while the following restrictions are in place:

Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes in both directions (left two lanes closed) between Estrella Parkway and Sarival Avenue near Loop 303 in Goodyear from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 16) for sign foundation work. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones. Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes (right two lanes closed) between Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street in north Phoenix from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (April 14) for pavement improvements. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Seventh Avenue closed. DETOUR: While eastbound on-ramp at Seventh Avenue is closed, use Loop 101 frontage road to the on-ramp at Seventh Street. Please allow extra travel time for eastbound freeway restriction. Use caution in work zone or consider alternate routes.

While eastbound on-ramp at Seventh Avenue is closed, use Loop 101 frontage road to the on-ramp at Seventh Street. Please allow extra travel time for eastbound freeway restriction. Use caution in work zone or consider alternate routes. State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) off-ramps at Indian School Road restricted from 7 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday (April 16) for city of Phoenix water main project. No left turns allowed from southbound off-ramp and no right turns allowed from northbound off-ramp to Indian School Road. Indian School Road also narrowed in both directions near SR 51 interchange. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including Thomas Road or Highland Avenue.

Arizona has a “Move Over” law that requires drivers to move over at least one lane – or slow down if it is not safe to change lanes – when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of a road or highway.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Any additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including future weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

