Couple donate 100 percent of tips from Phoenix food truck to feeding homeless

Two Arizona natives are enjoying business after they launched their Phoenix food truck on Friday the 13th exactly six months ago. (Source: Der Brat Wagen)

Two Arizona natives are enjoying business after they launched their Phoenix food truck on Friday the 13th exactly six months ago.

Their food truck, Der Brat Wagen, features authentic German bratwurst, wieners and sauerkraut.

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ]

However, the best part is, since day one, they have donated 100 percent of their tips to feeding the homeless and other worthy charities.

Debbie and Bill Tyer launched Der Brat Wagen in October 2017, more specifically, on Friday, October 13.

They serve their brats and weiners on a delicious German Brotchen roll, baked in a local bakery using an authentic recipe.

Being Arizona natives, Debbie and Bill love helping the community and thus decided to donate their tips to the less fortunate.

They said just a couple months ago, they saved up to buy a lot of food and beverages. They went to a downtown Phoenix shelter and opened up their food truck to the homeless.

If you are in the mood for brats, they even offer catering for parties or special events.

You can check out Der Brat Wagen at these upcoming locations:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.