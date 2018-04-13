Arguments against death penalty planned in serial street shooter case

Aaron Juan Saucedo, charged in multiple Phoenix killings between Aug. 2015 and July 2016 related to the 'Serial Street Shooter' case (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A judge is scheduled to hear arguments about whether to take the death penalty off the table for a former bus driver in Phoenix charged in nine killings that terrified residents of the city's west side.

Lawyers for Aaron Juan Saucedo want to bar prosecutors from seeking the death penalty as punishment after authorities released video of their client in his jail cell to news organizations.

The hearing is set for Friday morning before Superior Court Judge David Cunanan in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Defense attorneys have said in court papers that the release of the video to The Arizona Republic and other news organizations violated their client's constitutional right to bodily privacy.

Saucedo has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in shootings.

