Arizona tribes seek to halt copper mine on sacred lands

Arizona tribes seek to halt copper mine on sacred landsPosted: Updated:
NC incest couple, baby dead in multi-state crime scenes
In January, the couple was charged with incest with adult, adultery, and contributing to delinquency after investigators said they had a child together.More >
PD: 2 people shot at CVS parking lot in east Phoenix
Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.More >
Police: Something went 'terribly wrong' in death of trapped teen who called 911 for help
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >
Mom begged daughter not to board plane hours before deadly Scottsdale crash
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
ASU police warn students that sex traffickers are attending college parties
ASU police are warning students that human sex traffickers are attending college parties and other campus events. The suspects are reportedly going to the parties to recruit or coerce females.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
3 On Your Side
Mesa man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing bills
Valley man learns 'costly' lesson in reviewing billsMore >
Phoenix couple die in Ireland after bizarre crash involving horse-drawn carriage
A Phoenix couple was killed while vacationing in Ireland after a bizarre crash involving a horse-drawn carriage.More >
‘Somebody killed my mommy’: 911 call reveals when boy found mom’s body
A newly released 911 call of a double-homicide in Washington state reveals the horrifying moment a 7-year-old boy discovered his mother’s body.More >
Arizona man sentenced to 22 years for shooting at kayakers
An Arizona man convicted of shooting at four kayakers on Burro Creek last year was sentenced to more than 22 years in state prison.More >
PD: Man dies after stabbing in Phoenix
A man died after he was stabbed Thursday morning in Phoenix, police said.More >
Mom begged daughter not to go on plane hours before she died in Arizona
Elena Pinada begged her daughter Helena not to go to Scottsdale, Arizona.More >
Loved ones remember Kyle Plush
VIDEO: More breezy conditions expected for Phoenix
VIDEO: More breezy conditions expected for PhoenixWinds are expected to stick around the Valley of the Sun for another day before temperatures heat up again.More >
VIDEO: Mesa man charged by City for program he wasn't apart of
A man said he was charged by the City of Mes for a yard waste program he wasn't apart of.More >
VIDEO: Close friend reveals details about pilot killed in Scottsdale crash
A close friend of the pilot who crashed his plane on a golf course in Scottsdale said he loved to travel and just bought the plane.More >
VIDEO: Video may help find hit-and-run driver after GCU student killed
Family and friends of a GCU student killed by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday are still desperate for answers. Hopefully, newly-released video of the suspect's SUV will put that driver behind bars.More >