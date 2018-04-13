Windy days make symptoms worse for allergy sufferers

It's hard to tell just yet how bad this allergy season has been but windy days can it leads to misery for many.

The sneezing and sniffling are signs of allergy season, and Amanda Carnal says it’s hard to find relief.

“I’ve tried everything. I think everybody tries everything, and I think you kind of just wait and get through it,” says Carnal.

Dr. Michael Manning specializes in allergies and says his Scottsdale office is slammed right now, and windy days make it a lot worse.

“That pollen is still kind of laying on the ground so when it gets windy like this it kicks it back up, so it will recirculate pollen that has kind of come off the trees,” says Manning.

Besides medicine and allergy shots, what can you do for relief? Dr. Manning says simple things like staying inside, closing windows, brushing off animals and washing those particles off of you.

“If you’ve been outside, shower, especially before going to bed,” says Manning. “Wash the pollen of you, out of your hair is most important.”

Also look at the landscaping around your house because what's in your yard is more important than what is down the street.

“Don’t put Bermudagrass that seeds, put a hybrid,” says Manning. “People are going to artificial as well and that’s great 'cause it doesn’t pollinate at all.”

In the meantime, those struggling with allergies will just have to wait for warmer days. Once the temperatures are consistently in the triple-digits, the allergens tend to taper off.

