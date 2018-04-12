Arizona bracing for avalanche of misleading political ads

The goal of political ads, whether they are positive or negative, is to create a lasting impression on the voter. (Source: YouTube)

The special election for Congressional District 8 is less than two weeks away, and Valley television viewers are seeing something they aren’t used to seeing: political ads for a race that is supposed to be a safe Republican seat.

Democrat Hiral Tipirneni is running against Republican Debbie Lesko. President Donald Trump won the district by 20 points. But the “blue wave” that has turned other safe Republican seats into Democrat victories has conservatives worried.

And this is just the first race of what may turn out to be a huge year for political spending in Arizona.

“I think we are going to have record amounts of money spent to influence the vote,” said Stan Barnes, who is a political strategist with Copper State Consulting Group.

Barnes says Arizona’s open Senate seat, the governor’s race, competitive House seats, a renewable energy initiative and an effort by Democrats to win some state House and Senate seats are combining to put Arizona on the political spending map in a way it has never been before.

And you can expect many of those ads to be negative.

“Negative ads generally don’t backfire. Negative ads generally work,” said Barnes.

Talk to 10 voters and eight of them are likely to tell you they hate negative ads and they wish the campaign ads would be truthful. But there is not much recourse for candidates who have been the targets of attack ads, even when those ads are false.

“Political speech has the highest amount of First Amendment protection, compared to any other type of speech,” said Dan Barr, who is a First Amendment attorney with the law offices of Perkins Coie. (Barr is also the attorney for the Arizona First Amendment Coalition, where this reporter serves as president.)

Barr says candidates rarely file libel lawsuits against each other because the time frame to complete a case can stretch out much longer than a political campaign. But that doesn’t mean there is no recourse whatsoever.

“If someone believes a political ad is false they can take to social media. They can run other ads. They can complain to the station if they feel that they can prove that the ad is false, and ask that the ad be taken down. But other than that, there isn’t much recourse,” said Barr.

The goal of political ads, whether they are positive or negative, is to create a lasting impression on the voter.

“They can be funny. They can be shocking. They can be entertaining. They can be colorful. They can be odd or interesting. But if they don’t stay with the voter, then you’re throwing away your money,” said Barnes.

And with so much attention focused on Arizona this season, you’d better get used to seeing these ads. Just don’t expect them to be completely accurate.

